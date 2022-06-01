Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has finally come to an end, with the jury’s final verdict, and the actor has been declared the winner of the trial by the jury.

Heard will have to pay a total of $15 million to Depp ($10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages), although in the end it will only be $10.35 million, while Depp will also have to pay his ex-wife the amount of $2 million

The jury has been deliberating for about 14 hours.

Depp sued Heard for defamation for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Though Depp was not named in the article, he claims it cost him lucrative acting roles.



Heard countersued for $100 million, overstatements Depp’s attorney made about her abuse claims. Heard and Depp met in 2009 and were married from 2015-2016.

The defamation trial has been underway since April and jurors have heard over a 100 hours of testimony altogether. They’ve heard from dozens of witnesses, including live testimony from Depp and Heard.