By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

ANAMBRA State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has reacted angrily over the prophecy by a renowned Catholic priest,, Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Ebube Muonso, that herdsmen with tribal marks would invade Anambra Government House and that he saw the governor running out in a pool of blood.

The popular priest, who was addressing his congregation in a viral video, said there is need to pray for the state and the governor and for the governor to also pray for himself.

In a strongly worded response, Soludo, who is a practising Catholic said although the priest has the monopoly of the pulpit,, such a monopoly demanded a responsibility on the part of the cleric to exercise caution and maturity in how he uses such power.

Soludo said: “As an orthodox Catholic, I was brought up not to join issues with any man of God. I have been in the public arena for two decades and I appreciate comments and criticisms from the citizens, including the men of God.

“I welcome your comments, advice and even criticisms as such help us to do better because we are certainly not perfect.

“I am writing you, in the exercise of my duty (as a member of your Laity) to also advise you—- but not publicly on the pulpit as you chose to do.

“On your prophecy, you are certainly entitled to claim that you “saw” anything, and to call for prayers. I need all the prayers in the world and I believe that thousands of people of goodwill are praying for us and for Anambra.

“I am convinced that the God I worship who has sent me on this mission will lead us to finish it to His glory! My life is in His hands and He already knows how many more days or years He has for me.

“No man has a say regarding His plan for my life. I don’t believe these political or phantom “prophecies” are designed to play to the gallery. That’s not my upbringing and faith as a Catholic. You have my contact and assuming that anything was “revealed” to you as a threat to my life, do you really believe that the best way to communicate it is on your pulpit?

“By the way, God didn’t “reveal” to you the attack by unknown gunmen on my last year at a rally, killing three policemen; nor has He “revealed,” to you any of the dozens of the attacks on innocent people this year so that the people may take caution or pray.”