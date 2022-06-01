Haven began horning her music skills at the tender age of 5, fast rising British-Nigerian Afro-R&B singer and songwriter, Princess Adenuga, professionally known as Princess is set to take the Nigerian music scene by storm.

The London-based singer who released her debut single titled ‘Moving On’ on Friday, May 27, 2022 has revealed what gave inspiration to the song which has garnered massive airplay on radio stations across the nation and on music streaming platforms.

According to the delectable music diva who performed alongside afro-beat music superstar, Zlatan, singing back vocals for him at his sold out O2 Indigo Concert in 2021, a heart wrenching breakup with her beloved heartthrob inspired her debut single, ‘Moving On’.

Recalling with nostalgia, she said, “Heartbreak! I went through a really bad breakup that left me feeling a bit lost. This song is almost like a letter to myself, reminding myself that it’s okay to move on and life doesn’t begin and end with that man and also that you need not go back to a toxic situation just because you love them or you miss them and are lonely. Those feelings will pass and someone who treats you better than them and with the upmost respect will come along and sweep you off your feet. It’s important to not remain stuck in those places if you really do need to move. Time, patience and putting in the work will get you everything you desire.”

Speaking on her strategy to break into the highly competitive Nigerian music market, she was optimistic that besides her unique brand of afro-R&B music, her management team is cooking up mind-blowing strategies for her to find a comfortable spot on the Nigerian music scene.

She said, “I have a great PR team who are working hard to expose me to the Nigerian music market. I filmed a reality TV show earlier this year which should be coming out by the end of this year that’s targeted at young Africans. I will also be on Nigerian TV screens this summer in an exciting new project! I plan to collaborate with afro-beat artists and really work on perfecting my sounds to something that’s easily digestible to the African market.”

Princess is determined to make a mark with her music, hence her debut EP which is currently in the works is set to drop before the year runs out.