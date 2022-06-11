.

By Biodun Busari

Gunmen suspected to be militias have killed three persons and razed two villages in the Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the incident, which happened on Thursday night, saw eight houses burnt down in Mozum, headquarters of Egbura Mozum kingdom, while two villages, Baze and Anki, were completely razed.

The Secretary, Mozum Traditional Council, Ahmedu Abubakar, confirmed the incident to Daily Post on Saturday, adding that the victims were two of males and a female.

He alleged that the suspected militias are Bassa Kwomu, who were hired from the Agatu area of Benue State to attack their kingdom.

“They came and attacked Mozum, the headquarters of Egbura Mozum kingdom. They burnt down eight houses. This Bassa Kwomu Militias extended the attack to two Egbura communities namely Baze and Anki. They burnt down the whole villages and killed two men and a woman. As I speak to you, the villages are empty. The Divisional Police Officer in Bassa and soldiers detachment in Oguma have all come here to see things for themselves. No arrest has been made,” he said.

The newspaper reports that efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, about the incident proved abortive at the time of filing this report.