By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Piqued by continued communal clashes in parts of border communities of Adamawa and Gombe states Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has Imposed a curfew on Lamurde and Guyuk local government areas of the state.

This followed the escalation of communal clashes between the Wajas and Lugundas in the two local governments and parts of the Gombe state.

Disturbed by the reoccurring crisis and the aftermath of loss of lives and properties, the Governor warned that” criminals are challenging government resolve and we are ready to push the farthest end possible”,

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Fintiri, Humashi Wunoshikou stated that “we have exhausted all means to arrest the ugly trend in the areas and we are left with no option to take the decisive end”,

The Governor noted that the unfortunate breach of peace in the areas was regrettable and having reviewed the unfolding scenario, it has no option but to slam the curfew.

The statement said the government is aware of attempts by some individuals to take the LA into their hands by attacking individuals in their homes and public places.

“To avoid deterioration of the crisis to an unmanageable level curfew is hereby imposed in the area from 6 am to 6 pm daily,” the statement said.