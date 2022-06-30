Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO has reacted to the shocking crash of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s marriage, stating that it’s always the successful women who take the blame in Africa when marriages go down.

Blessing in a post on her Instagram page also reiterated that almost all the beautiful unions are going down and it is so heart breaking but that does not stop marriage from being the most beautiful thing God gave to mankind.

She wrote, “Almost all the beautiful unions that we all use to hold on too are going down 😩. It is so heart breaking but that does not stop marriage from being the most beautiful thing God gave to mankind but na mankind dey spoil am .



“Therapy is underrated in this part of the world so we better embrace it to at least get answers to our questions.



“We wish Funke and her family well ❤️❤️. All the best to them . Forget noise marriage sweet oooo, with the right person .. NOTHING WILL EVER BEAT COMPANIONSHIP……… no matter the noise.”

While reacting to a comment made by an award Nollywood Filmmaker and Relationship Adviser, Samuel Jemitalo, who had cautioned men never to marry women who are already successful or the ones who are social media freaks, Blessing berated Africans for always blaming successful women whenever a marriage fails.

Samuel Jemitalo wrote who was reacting to the crash of Funke’s marriage wrote, “Men, never marry a woman that has made it… she will never respect you 💯 Never marry a woman that is a ‘Social media Freak’… they learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘Feminism’. Never marry a woman that is full of herself, a woman that makes you feel privileged to marry her. These kind of women are grossly Rude. Marry a humble, Nice & Born Again woman”

Blessing who was not pleased with his comment responded on her page saying, “As usual they push the blame 🤣🤣🤣.

“You say never marry a woman who has made it yet you men say you want independent women . Respect has nothing to do with wealth it’s an inbuilt character and reciprocal too .

“You said never marry a social media freak but you men want to benefit and enjoy same privilege. I have said it so many times that there is a difference between a man and a boy . Boys like to relax and push blames, the only thing that functions is their manhood, they hate responsibility.

“While men understand responsibility and carry it on their shoulders. A lot of boys with manhood who can’t handle responsibility yet get intimidated when a woman Carries it.

“Many of u men are not looking for women to marry but looking for door mats in disguise of born again to intimidate. It is always the successful woman who takes the blame in Africa once a marriage goes down .

“Na bad thing to hustle like man ? If we no hustle then still call us gold diggers . Men need to sit up and think, what else can u give a woman apart from money ?? Many men can’t give anything that is why it is difficult for most of them to stay with successful women . Enough of this women women women. Men it’s time to look inward”