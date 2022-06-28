By Bashir Bello

No fewer than five persons were reported dead as a result of floods and windstorms in Kano State.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Saleh Jili confirmed this to Vanguard on Tuesday.

Dr. Jili said the development also led to five persons sustaining injuries while about 3,000 houses were destroyed.

He said the incident was recorded in six local government areas of Rano, Kibiya, Doguwa, Dambatta, Kiru and Tsanyawa in the state.

According to him, “So far, we have about 3,000 houses destroyed and affected victims. We also recorded 5 deaths, 5 injured and estimated cost of lost of about N358 million.

“The incident was recorded from the beginning of raining season around May till date.

“The six affected local government areas by the flood and rainstorm include Doguwa, Kibiya, Kiru, Rano, Dambatta and lastly Tsanyawa local government area.

“Government is doing it best as it has embarked on sensitization of the relevant stakeholders to go back and mobilize and sensitize the public on the need to clear their waterways. Those residing close to the waterways, rivers, dams, ponds, should relocate ones they notice overflooding.

“Similarly, people should equally be aware that due to the economy, we don’t have relief materials to distribute. In fact, time has changed that the issue of disaster management has changed from curative to preventive. We don’t await until the disaster occurred then we take the relief material to them but we prepare ourselves to prevent the disaster. So the people should keep themselves safe instead of allowing themselves to fall victim, because before assistance come they must have gone through suffering,” Dr. Jili however stated.