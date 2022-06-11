The newly-established private university in Borno, Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, has appointed Prof. Abubakar Kundiri as its pioneer Vice Chancellor.

A statement on Saturday in Maiduguri by the institution’s Registrar, Mallam Bukar Usman, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

“In accordance with the First Schedule Section 3 (4) of the law Establishing Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, 2022, the Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of Prof Abubakar Musa Kundiri as the Pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri with immediate effect.

“The appointment letter which was signed by the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Alhaji Muhammad Adam, MFR, followed due approval by both the Governing Council and Board of Trustees based on recommendation of the Selection Board, Chaired by Prof. Isa Marte Hussaini, after security clearance by the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

“By this development, the new Vice-Chancellor is expected to assume office on Wednesday 15th, June, 2022, to immediately commence academic activities as well as project and protect the image of the young and promising university in this country and beyond,” Usman said.

Kundiri, a Professor of Soil & Water Management, was before his appointment a visiting Professor at National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja.

He attended University of Maiduguri between 1989 and 1991 where he obtained a B.Sc. degree in Agriculture and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Degree in Soil and Water Management from Cranfield University, United Kingdom, from 1991 to 1995.

Kundiri started his academic career as Graduate Assistant in the Department of Soil Science, University of Maiduguri, where he rose to become a Professor in 2006.

Kundiri who served as Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse, in 2016, participated in carrying out special assignments and related technical studies involving diverse national and international organizations such as International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the European Union, the World Bank, UNESCO as well as Federal and State Government agencies in Nigeria. (NAN)