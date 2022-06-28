.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State government has applauded Arewa Metal Containers Limited, ARMECO for the construction of a borehole worth N10 million in one of the government secondary schools in the state.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony at Government Girls’ Secondary School, GGSS Kakuri, Kaduna, the Commissioner of Education, Halima Lawal said, the availability of water in any learning environment improves on hygiene and healthy living.

Represented by the Deputy Director Public Schools, Mrs. Baita Mercy Kude, she disclosed that, ARMECO has done well in complimenting governments’ effort in the provision of social amenities.

Halima appreciated the company for extending such gesture particularly in a girls’ school environment where they will be needing water to keep themselves neat and the environment as well.

“When the girl child is experiencing her monthly flow and there is no water to clean herself, she tends to feel uncomfortable within her learning facility, but now that water is available, she will do the needful and automatically, she becomes more comfortable with the environment, which makes learning convenient for her.”

The Commissioner called on other companies to emulate ARMECO by extending such gestures to their host communities.

She also called on the school authority to make judicious use of the water facility through frequent maintenance, adding that, water sustains life.

The Managing Director, ARMECO, Engineer Joachim Daudu said the borehole was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility extended to host communities which they were happy to discharge.

According to Engr. Joachim, who was represented by the Developing Business Manager, Alhaji Umar Bagudu, water is a necessity of live which they were glad to have provided, saying, it’s provision will have impact on the students lives.

The Principal, GGSS Kakuri, Malam Abdussalam Adamu Abubakar who expressed gratitude to the host said, the students had prior to the provision of the borehole suffered many challenges due to lack of portable water.

“There has never been pure water in our school, our students used sachet water, but with this gigantic project, even the spread of infection will reduce because the conveniences will be kept very clean,” he disclosed.

“We have had other corporate organisations like Peaugeot Automobile of Nigeria, PAN that has donated furnitures to us and now ARMECO. We are indeed grateful and we pray that other organisations will emulate them.”