By Prince Osuagwu

The Central Bank of Nigeria found that a large proportion of the population displayed low levels of financial literacy, such as planning and choosing banking products, and little knowledge and understanding of analysing relevant data.

Bridging that gap has been a major project for many organisations in the financial sector. Several projects have been rolled out by organisations in the FinTech industry.

Although some of those projects have made impacts, direct selling company, QNET has decided to go beyond the basics by launching a FinGreen programme which aims at increasing financial literacy among the youths to ensure they make the right decisions for their financial well-being, especially in a world where technology-enabled financial transactions are becoming the norm.

The training programme will tackle the low financial literacy among the adults and block the pipe through which such unfortunate traditions are transferred to the young ones.

Although QNET has plans to roll the project out in Turkey and Nigeria, it however flagged that of Nigeria off Monday.

FinGreen kickstarted in Nigeria, partnering Financial Literacy For All (FLFA), a nonprofit organisation providing on-the-ground financial training workshops for students and young adults in underserved communities. This initiative will impart critical financial management skills and promote responsible behaviour in Nigerian youth communities – abilities essential to leading stable, productive, and fulfilling lives. In addition, the programme is set to equip participants on the basics of financing for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) as a means to increase employability.

FinGreen aims to address the challenges of young adults’ financial know-how by equipping them with the proper knowledge and confidence to make conscious decisions on effectively managing financial services based on these three pillars:

Assess –FinGreen collaborates with local experts and partners to assess who, where, and how best to implement training sessions

Train – Training is divided into short sessions that are conducted face-to-face or online, where peer-to-peer conversations are highly encouraged.

Advocate –encouraging participants to become points of reference for their peers and community on financial literacy topics, creating a ripple effect that makes financial knowledge more accessible and has a long-lasting influence on the community.

Regional General Manager sub-Saharan Africa for QNET, Mr Biram Fall said: “With a growing youth base and narrowing job opportunities, it is important to teach our youth populations on how to diversify income streams. QNET ’s direct selling model is one of the ways that honest and hard-working individuals can invest their sales and marketing skills to make a flexible living.

“The program will equip individuals and communities with skills that empower them to start, run and grow business activities. I would like to reiterate that QNET recognizes the resilience of the people of Nigeria and seeks to further equip them to achieve their financial goals. As we unveil this program, I urge the first set of trainees to take advantage of the initiative and get ready to train others in their communities.

“Thirty beneficiaries drawn from Lagos state will begin the intensive training today. Four weeks after the training, the pioneer set will be expected to train other people and so on”