By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Police operative’s of the FCT Command in the early hours of Wednesday 1st of June 2022, rescued four kidnapped victims from a kidnappers/bandits den located at a notorious hill in the Kuje district while also destroying the camp

A statement confirming yhe rescue operation said, “Following the receipt of actionable intelligence about the movement of suspected Bandits holding some persons hostage, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) Police Command in a concerted effort with the Destiny hunters stormed Dadu hills via Chukwuku in Kuje Area Council of the Territory, dislodged the bandits from their hideouts, destroyed the hideout and successfully rescued four (4) victims.

“The operation which commenced at about 06:00hrs on Wednesday 1st of June 2022 recorded the rescue of Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa,, and Adamu Isa all males who were reportedly kidnapped between the 23rd and 25th of May 2022 at kiyi and Abdulsalam Uzugiz who was kidnapped at Angwan Gade extension of Kuje Area Council of the Territory.

“Unfortunately, the Criminal elements upon sighting the gallant advancement of the team engaged them in a gun duel where a member of the Destiny hunter paid the ultimate price .

“The miscreants retreated with various degrees of gunshot injuries owing to the superior firepower of the team.

“Given the above, the victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination and subsequently reunited with their families.

“The FCT Commissioner of Police while extending condolences to the family of the deceased reassured residents of the Command’s unflinching commitment to riding the Territory of crime and criminality.

“Complimenting the above, members of the public are therefore urged to remain vigilant, and strengthen their partnership with the Police with the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence, reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence.

“This should be done through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”