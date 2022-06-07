The family of music legend, Femi Kuti has gifted the singer a rare saxophone ahead of his 60th birthday scheduled for June 16.

The Gift was presented to Kuti on Sunday during a live performance show with Made, which is their first-ever joint show tagged ‘Father & Son: The Experience’.

The concert, organised by FK Management, and hosted by Omo Baba 1, the comedian, took place at the new Afrika Shrine on Sunday.

At the event, the two musicians thrilled guests with electric performances of their songs. It also had performances by Olusegun and his Afrobeat band.

The singer was gifted a rare saxophone — Limited Edition Selmer Paris Alto Supreme 2022.

The initiative, according to the singer’s family, was to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Selmer saxophone that was manufactured in 1922.

Yeni Kuti, his sister, said the family decided to celebrate Femi because he “always puts others before him and is very hardworking.”

On his part Made said: “We planned the surprise because we all wanted to do something special for my dad.

“He didn’t even believe there was a superior version of the Selmer saxophone until I showed him at the Selmer Alto Supreme 2022.

“I knew he wanted it but he said he can’t afford it because he has school fees to pay for my brothers and sisters and other responsibilities. That’s why we eventually all agreed on the sax.”

Femi appreciated his family members for the gift, adding that the birthday present “is bigger than the Grammy” to him.

“This as far as I am concerned is bigger than the Grammy. I can’t ask for more. I felt they were planning something but thought maybe they’ll just surprise me with a cake. I was very shocked when I saw it. I’m very grateful to my family and friends,” he said.

Funke Kuti, the event coordinator, also expressed delight at the success of the concert and appreciated those who supported the initiative.