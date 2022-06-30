Neymar

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Chelsea defender, Jason Cundy has warned the club against signing Brazil international, Neymar, saying the forward is overrated and does not want him near his club.

Thiago Silva had said he would prefer Neymar joins him at Stamford Bridge if he was leaving PSG, but there is still nothing concrete as regards a move away from Paris for the most expensive footballer on the planet.

Neymar has been subject of recent transfer speculation following comments from club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on the forward’s future.

Al-Khelaifi had admitted during a recent interview with Le Parisien that sweeping changes were coming at the Parc des Princes and didn’t rule out an exit for the 30-year-old.

“Well, you know my thoughts on Neymar, I think he’s overrated,” Cundy said on the Sports Bar.

“Good player, but overrated. It’s all about him. Eden Hazard was a team player.

“Neymar has been linked with Chelsea for a while, I’ve always said I wouldn’t want him near my club. I don’t think he’s the sort of player that Chelsea need.

“Is he a good player? Is he talented? Yes, I don’t doubt that for a second.

“But I would not want him near Chelsea.”

Neymar joined PSG for a world record fee back in 2017. His reported £850,000-a-week wages could pose a challenge for any club looking to acquire the Brazilian.