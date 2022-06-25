.

Baptist minister, and politician, Rev. Jesse Jackson (sitting); Senator and former Prime Minister, Democratic Republic of Congo, HE Samy Badibanga (right); the award recipient, Dr. Ewa Ewa (left) with the plaque.

A US-based Nigerian public policy expert, Dr. Ewa Ewa, was Wednesday, June 22, 2022; honoured with the prestigious the “Rainbow/PUSH Coalition International Humanitarian Award” for his tireless work and advocacy for the community and the African Diaspora.

The award was presented to him in a grand event at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition & Citizenship Education 56th Annual International Convention, in South Shore Cultural Center – 7095 S.

The event which had in attendance America’s leading political activist, Baptist minister, and politician, Rev. Jesse Jackson; Illinois State Rep. Carol Ammons; an an American-based Nigerian don, Professor Shafdeen Amuwo.

The Cross River born international policy experts also served as the Moderator at a forum entitled “Global and Africa Diaspora Investment Forum,” at the event.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a leading rights and advocacy organisation for African America

Dr. Ewa Ikpi Ewa is an international public policy analyst based in the United States of America. He is a major influence in the black community in America working with the likes of famous American icons like Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Dr. Ewa attended the Ugep Community Secondary school, 1970-1971 and St. Patrick’s College Calabar. In 1972 Dr. Ewa I. Ewa while completing his Higher School Certificate (HSC) at St. Patrick’s College Calabar, Cross River State Nigeria, participated in and won the National John F. Kennedy Memorial Essay Contest in Nigeria and received a scholarship to study at John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo, Nebraska, where he began his quest for academic excellence in 1975.

He later attended the University of Illinois-Chicago where he received his B Sc. in Business Administration, a Masters degree in Urban Planning and Policy Analysis (MUPP), and Doctorate in Public Policy Analysis.

Working together with other African Immigrant groups in the Chicago land area, formed the United African Organization (UAO) that was instrumental in the creation of the Advisory Council on African Affairs in the City of Chicago. It was the first of its kind in the history of African Immigrants in the state and the city. Dr. Ewa is Chairman African Political Action Committee (APAC).

Dr. Ewa’s quest for African identity and cultural hegemony extend to all people of African descent and particularly to Nigerians. It was a vision and sentiment echoed by most Nigerians who responded positively and began to organize the consolidation of several existing Nigerian organizations in Chicago and environs to what became the Nigeria National Alliance (NNA), the first of its kind among Nigerians in the Diaspora. It is now called NIDO.

Dr. Ewa served as the first President of the NNA, whose major objectives among others was to unite Nigerians; to bring consular services to Nigerian communities in the Diaspora; and, use this as a vehicle to improve communications with other nationalities as well as the image of our beloved country, Nigeria. It is through the instrumentality of Dr. Ewa’s leadership as President of the Nigeria National Alliance that the Federal government of Nigeria responded positively to, and honored NNA’s application in 1993 for dual citizenship of Nigerians in the Diaspora-again first of its kind.

Dr. Ewa is the President of the Nigerian American Forum (NAF); Member, Board of Directors Continental Africa Chamber of Commerce; appointed by the Mayor of Chicago Commissioner of the Marquette Park Special Service Area and later became Chairman Board of Commissioners; Co-Founder and current Chairman, Nigeria American Professional Association in Chicago (NAPA); Member, Board of Directors African International House (AIH) producers of the African Festival of the Arts; Chairman Africa Global Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Ewa is an Election Judge in Cook County Illinois and Member Board of Directors Ekoi Association of North America (EANA), and current Chairman of the African Political Action Committee.

In 2014, Dr. Ewa was selected to serve as President (of the United States) Barack Obama’s Good Will Ambassador’ on immigration policies relative to people of African descent across the globe. He has just completed the development of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Edwin Clark’s University in Delta State Nigeria and Chicago State University in the United States. Dr. Ewa has received several meritorious and professional awards in his carrier both locally and internationally.

DR. Ewa, who was recently listed in “Contemporary Who’s Who in Cross River State, has served in various high level positions in government. In 2005, he was appointed by the Governor State of Illinois, Chief Financial Officer Historic Preservation Agency, and currently serves in that portfolio with the Illinois Human Rights Commission, and the Torture Inquiry and Relief Commissions, the first of its kind in the history of Africans in the state of Illinois. He is an author of several articles in planning and policy analysis, political and economic development and social issues. Dr. Ewa is blessed with four children.