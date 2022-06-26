You probably haven’t failed to hear about CBD, the wonder drug that has tons of healing and wellness effects. For those living in a state which has legalized it, it may seem that the drug has simply exploded into shelves all around, and all at once. These days you even have coffee shops, spas, and beauty companies scampering over each other to sell CBD extracts in various forms.

Despite the fact that it’s been infiltrating every area of the wellness world, there are still many people who find CBD confusing, to say the least. This is especially true when it comes to finding the right way to use the compound, and also how to ensure that you’re buying the real, legitimate thing. Given below are the answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about CBD.

What Is It Exactly?

CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is a compound which is found in Cannabis Sativa, also known as hemp or marijuana. This naturally occurring substance is used in many products such as oils and edibles and is valued for the relaxing and calm feeling it imparts to users. It is unlike THC or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (another component found in cannabis), which gets you “high” after it enters your system.

CBD does not get you high. Out of CBD and THC the former is what is called non-psychoactive, which means there are no effects like euphoria to deal with. After taking in CBD, one does not feel altered or sedated in any way. That said, there is no telling your body won’t react differently to CBD than other people’s, which is why it is best to take CBD under supervision the first time around. It also helps if you stick to third-party-tested CBD in order to be sure that the quality is good, mainly because the FDA has not yet begun to regulate CBD.

The Health Benefits

Currently, the only medication with CBD in it that has FDA approval is Epidiolex. This medication was approved for the treatment of certain types of epilepsy. Many people, however, swear by the benefits of CBD in the treatment of a range of other health conditions such as back pain and even cancer. There is plenty of anecdotal evidence that CBD had monumental wellness properties, but due to lack of research in the area, it is still too soon to conclude on this.

For Pain Management

Pain has two main types under it: nerve and musculoskeletal. CBD could benefit both. The only hitch is that there is some evidence that says CBD works best when it is combined with a bit of THC. Based on the type of pain you are struggling with, sometimes CBD alone can bring relief, while at other times, THC is needed as well. Due to this, the assessment of helpful products gets more difficult because of the regulations in place in each state. For instance, in New York, CBD is an OTC medication, but if there is THC mixed in with it, then you need a prescription to buy.

For Anxiety

CBD is worth a shot when trying to manage anxiety-related symptoms. It basically tells the body to calm down, and according to some doctors, reminds it that you are safe. The nervous system gets mellowed out so that you are farther away from a fight-or-flight response. CBD is no cure-all though; it still bears maintaining a healthy lifestyle complete with enough exercise and good nutrition for the body, because CBD cannot fix everything.

Ways to take CBD

The best way to take CBD boils down to your envisioned goal and the reason why you’re taking the compound. There are plenty of people who loathe ingesting anything of the sort and instead preferring a topical or ointment as far as the application is concerned. An ointment or topical can be applied to joints, muscles, and ligaments if you want to feel a localized release. Then you have tinctures, vape pens, and edibles, each of which has different speeds of delivery and duration of effect.

Vape release hits fast but wears off quickly, in around two hours. Tinctures and edibles deliver relief over a longer period – around four hours. A tincture appears a lot like a liquid and is something you put under the tongue for relief that starts within half an hour or so. If you have a preference for some sort of taste, then edible CBD is best for you. You can get it as a capsule or a baked good, or even a gummy.

Third-party tested CBD should not show up on a drug test, so long as it had no THC mixed in. This doesn’t work for athletes, however, because they undergo more sensitive testing, and trace amounts of THC could show up when testing for applied CBD.