.

…As Omadino community begins Palace Watch role

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

THE Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has said enduring peace has come to stay in Warri, Delta State, noting that the era of fighting and other crises is gone in the oil-rich city.

The monarch spoke at a colourful ceremony in his palace to mark the handing over of flag to Omadino community to watch over the palace for the next three months.

The ceremony attracted various dance troops from Ijaw and Urhobo in Delta State, from Edo State, Akwa Ibom/Cross River , Kogi State and other parts of the country.

According to him, “I thank all the ethnic nationalities that came to celebrate with us. I say it again we will enjoy peace in Warri. Never again will we clash over our differences. We will always come together, discuss, agree and we will be better for it.”

While commending Inorin community for the peaceful way they watched over the palace, the monarch said: “Thank you to Inorin community for doing a good job in the last three months. We look forward to Omadino as they are coming in.

“I want to use this opportunity to preach peace in Omadino. I want to remind you that you have a unique opportunity to start again in your community. And so a line must be drawn. Many people may feel a sense of frustration, it is my turn and all that, I appeal to all to drop the sentiment.

“Omadino is too important a community in Warri kingdom for there to be in fighting. You are on duty till September 24 while we mark our first year coronation anniversary.

“Before that time elapses, we will come to Omadino and even before we come, we want to see that factions are dissolved. We must compromise and we will find peace in Omadino. “

Speaking later, Chairman of Omadino community Trust, Professor Gabriel Yomere, told Vanguard among others, that “we will do our best in our duty to the palace. Omadino has always come first and we will always come first. I am very happy we are talking of unity, peace in the community.

“Within these three months even though we have misunderstanding now, we will shelve it and project the image of the community to the outside world. We will certainly settle our difference, peace will certainly come.”

The Itsekiri Health Insurance Programme, IHIP, an initiative of Itsekiri Trust Fund was also formally launched at the ceremony.

An address made available to the Vanguard and signed by Brown Mene, member Board of Trustees Itsekiri Trust fund, said the initiative would provide Itsekiri access to quality private healthcare service providers, HSP.

Some personalities at the event were the Speaker Delta state House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State, Chief Sheriff Oborevwuori, His Majesty, Owahwa II, The Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, former National President Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pa Ayo Oritsejafor, Chairman Alpha May Club, Brig Gen Emico Eruwa rtd, President Ugbajo Itsekiri USA, Mr Toju Ekwejunor-Etchie.