Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is hoping to close Nigeria’s participation in the 22nd African Athletics Championship on a golden note as he hopes to successfully defend the Shot Put title he first won four years ago in Asaba at the 21st edition of the championship.

The 29 year old set a new championship record (21.08m) on his way to winning the title, Nigeria’s third in the event since Chima Ugwu won in 1992 and 2000.

Also in action on Sunday, the final day of competition is Chidi Okezie, the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival who will be competing in the 200m.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Joy Abu will be seeking to become the first Nigerian woman to win the event since Ajoke Odumosu won in 2012 the country’s sixth medal in the event.

Nathaniel Onome thought she had won four years ago in Asaba, but her result was later voided after she tested positive to performance enhancing substances.