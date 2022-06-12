By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reiterated that his administration will leave no stone unturned to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

Emmanuel spoke weekend during a Thanksgiving Service organised to celebrate the release of Apostle John Okoriko, founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church from kidnappers den in the month of April, 2022.

The governor who was represented by 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Pastor Umo Eno, assured that security agencies are still trailing the kidnappers in order to bring them to book.

He explained that Akwa Ibom has been enjoying a high level of peace under his administration despite the challenging security situation currently in most parts of the country.

His words: “Government is aware of pockets of criminal activities in some parts of the state, but iam assuring everyone that this administration will continue to double its efforts to ensure that Akwa Ibom remains a destination of choice.

” Akwa Ibom remains one of the most peaceful states in the country. Most investors have found Akwa Ibom as their prefered destination for any transaction”

The governor who thanked God for sparing the life of Apostle John Okoriko and sparing the state from mourning one of its prominent sons, appreciated the Father’s of Faith for always seeking God’s intervention in the affairs of the state .

Similarly in his brief remarks, Apostle John Okoriko, while narrating his ordeal in the kidnappers den also appreciated Akwa Ibom fathers of faith for their relentless prayers which he according to him facilitated his quick release.