By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Love and gratitude came to play. And so, hugely manifested itself in the result of the primaries. Out of 132 votes cast, he amassed 80 to clinch the ticket for a return to the House of Representatives under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

That was Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader of the House. From a distance, his closest challenger in the PDP primaries that held on May 22, 2022, Princess Pat Ajudua polled 35 while the third person in the race, Mr. Kayinebi Mobushi got a paltry 17 votes.

The returning officer, Returning Officer, Chief Funkekeme Solomon declared Elumelu the winner of the contest for polling the highest number of votes.

He said: “At the end, Mr. Kanyinebi Mobushi, scored 17 votes, Mrs. Pat Ajudua, scored 35 votes while Mr. Ndudi Elumelu scored 80 votes. “Elumelu, having scored the highest votes, is hereby declared winner and returned as the candidate of the PDP for the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election.”

Simply put, the outcome of the exercise showed that the people of Aniocha North/Oshimili South Federal Constituency in Delta state gave a verdict and made their choice in Elumelu. Don’t get it twisted. Delta is literally PDP and PDP is politically Delta. In his reaction, Elumelu profusely thanked every stakeholder that made his victory possible.

“I feel very happy; I thank the Almighty God, only Him has done this. Most importantly, I thank my family, they have given me all the support. For few months, they have lost me because of this election. I give them thanks; I thank my mother for being a wonderful mother.

“I thank my brothers – Peter, Tony, all of them. Most importantly, I thank my governor, the Ekwueme of the universe. My federal constituency will always stand by you; whatever you ask us to do, we will do.

“Thank you so much for providing the enabling environment for me to come out victorious. Most importantly, let me thank the hierarchy of PDP in Abuja led by the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, for allowing transparency in all the processes that has happened today”, he said.

But let truth be told, Elumelu’s emergence as the PDP flagbearer for the constituency in the 2023 general elections wasn’t a product of a big bang. It is a function of a robust representation and sacrifice for his people at all times.

Elected first into the House in 2007, Elumelu swiftly distingushed himself in a manner that gave him a comeback in 2011. Though he ran unsuccessfully for governorship in 2015, Elumelu however returned to the Green Chamber in 2019 to become the minority leader of the House.

In his first legislative journey in the sixth assembly, Elumelu chaired the House Committee on Power. He was later to also Chair the House Committee on Health and possessed the membership the information, Climate change, Interior, Water Resources, Science and Technology, National Security and Public Safety committees.

Elumelu has also thriven on presentation of motions and bills which are the core legislative functions of any parliamentarian.

Amongst the bills since his return included the National Health/ Insurance Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2019, Electoral Act / (Amendment) Bill 2019, Nigerian Metallurgical Industry Bill, 2019, Lobbyists / (Registration and Regulation) Bill 2019, Federal Audit / Service Commission Bill, 2019.

Similarly, the motions included the probe of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC on the alleged directive to corps to pay ransom in the event of their kidnap. This particular motion was titled “Need to Investigate the Alleged Insertion of the Advice for Payment of Ransom into the National Youth Service Corps Pamphlets Containing Security Tips”; motion to investigate the alleged lockup of about 1000 Nigerian workers by a Chinese company operating a steel plant in Edo state; motion to stop the entry of herdsmen from other African countries into Nigeria; motion on “Rampant Cases of Violence, Incessant Rape and Ritual Killing of Our Women Folks, a Call for Urgent Intervention” which came on the heels of the killing of BRT passenger Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola last year.