Ekweremadu: I would do anything for my children — Reno Omokri

Activist, entrepreneur and author, Reno Omokri, has said he would do anything legally possible to save his children’s lives if the need arises.

In apparent reference to the predicament of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, Omokri said he would not hesitate to do the needful “including paying a willing adult to donate”.

The former aide to ex-President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, made his points in a series of tweets, where he also tweeted a video of himself and lookalike daughter in a boat on the Pacific Ocean.

Reno wrote: “The closest person to you is not your wife or husband, or your best friend. It is your children.

“They are an extension of you just as you are an extension of your parents.

“No matter what they do, unconditionally love them and never, ever hold grudges against them.

“If any of my children needs organs to save their life, (God forbid), and my wife and I are not a match, I will do anything legally possible to get them a match, including paying a willing adult to donate.

“I continue to wish the Ekweremadus well. May God be with them.

“I would do anything legal to save my children’s lives. Even that ‘legally’ is qualified.

“If my child is dying and I can bend the rules to save their life, what would I do? I can’t answer that question here. I will never judge parents moved to desperation by grief!

“Majority of active people on Twitter are young adults without kids. So, they don’t know the lengths to which love for your kid can drive you. Hence their vitriol.

“I empathise greatly with the Ekweremadus in the midst of their travail and hope for their vindication.”

Ekweremadu and his wife are currently facing trial in the UK over allegation of child trafficking for organ harvesting.

