By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, Monday said that he did not witness any vote buying in the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

There have been allegations that the election were marred by massive vote buying with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC fingered at the center alongside some other parties that participated in the exercise.

Speaking with State House correspondents after being presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential, Abuja, the governor-elect said he did not witness any vote-buying in the polling unit where he voted.

Oyebanji said he won the poll based on the performance of the outgoing administration in the state in which he played a prominent role.

The former Secretary to Ekiti State Government, SGF, said he canvased for votes using the record of performance of the administration and what he had to offer the people going forward.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, affirmed that the allegation of vote-buying was raised by elements who were losing at the poll.

Details later…