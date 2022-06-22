By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A coalition of observers’ group that monitored the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, yesterday, adjudged the election free, fair and credible, urging other contenders to accept the outcome.

The coalition, however, urged the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, PDP, Segun Oni, to embrace the winner in the interest of peace and development.

However, the PDP candidate, had, on Sunday, congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, who won the contest.

In a communiqué by the leader of the coalition, Mr. Victor Kalu hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies for their neutrality during the election.

Kalu said: “We, the accredited civil society election observers for the just concluded Ekiti Governorship election, therefore, adjudge the election to be free, fair, credible and transparent.

“The exercise met the required international standard for a credible democratic election. The result should, therefore, be accepted by all as a true reflection of the will of Ekiti people.

“Since INEC had announced a clear winner, the rest of the candidates should see themselves as co-winners.”