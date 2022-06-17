Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state, the Nigerian Police Force have embarked on an aerial patrol of Ado Ekiti, the state capital as part of its confidence building measures.

This was as it alongside sister agencies embarked on a show of force in the capital and other major towns in the state.

Vanguard’s visit to the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC showed heavy deployment of defence, security and intelligence personnel in around the premises.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had earlier charged the commission’s staff to adhere to its code of conduct and ensure a free, fair and credible exercise.

Noting that the election comes seven months after the successful conduct of the Anambra State Governorship Election in November 2021, he said the exercise in Ekiti will however be historic because it will be the first governorship election to be conducted based on the provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022.

“Let us remember that the people of Ekiti State and indeed all Nigerians will be watching us closely and waiting to see if we will fulfill our promise.

“They will observe the opening time of each of the 2,445 polling units in the State, the conduct of our staff, how you attend to voters and your attitude towards Persons with Disability.

“I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of responsibility and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour.

“You must ensure that no political party or candidate is accorded any advantage over the other. We must also, always, stick strictly to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed and continually live up to the trust that Nigerians repose in us”, he had charged.