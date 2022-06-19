Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As the ruling All Progressives Congress APC continues to bask in the euphoria of its landslide victory in Saturday’s Governorship Election in Ekiti state, Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN has urged the party not to lose focus on other upcoming elections.

Keyamo in a message or congratulations to the Ekiti Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji said this is not the time for complacency.

He said APC must firmly keep its feet on the ground and ensure victory at next month’s governorship election in Osun state as well as next year’s presidential election.

Reacting to the APC victory in Ekiti, Keyamo said; “Whilst this buoys our spirits in APC and I congratulate our own Biodun Oyebanji on this momentous feat, we must keep our feet firmly on the ground as there’s greater work ahead to win the Osun Governorship election & the 2023 Presidential elections. There should be no complacency”.

Oyebanji, who was the former Secretary to the State Government SSG, to Governor Kayode Fayemi, had won in 15 out of the 16 council areas of the state.

Oyebanji polled 187,057 to defeat candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr Segun Oni, who scored 82,211, while candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Bisi Kolawole scored 67,457