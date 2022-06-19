The Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti state, Otunba Olabisi Kolawole, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on his victory at the poll.

Kolawole in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, was addressed to the APC candidate, Oyebanji and made to newsmen in Efon-Alaaye on Sunday.

“Following the announcement of your victory in the June 18 Ekiti Governorship Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I hereby write to congratulate you accordingly.

“I believe that power belongs to God and He bestows upon whoever he chooses.

“I also believe in popular choice that the unfettered expression of the peoples mandate as one of the crucial hallmarks of democratic principle and practice.

“Democracy must therefore deliver to the people dividends of security or protection and enhance their social welfare and well-being basically, and among other deliverables.

“These were the motivation for my own ambition in the governorship of Ekiti State which I feel strongly to reiterate here in view of the precarious situations of our people at the moment.

“Please take urgent actions aimed at redressing the plights of our people when you fully assume the mantle shortly.

“Finally, I wish you the guidance of the Almighty God in the onerous task ahead.

Congratulations to your spouse and also running mate,” he stated.

Oyebanji won Saturday’s election with 187, 057 vote, while the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni got 82, 211 votes, and Kolawole came third with 67,457 votes.