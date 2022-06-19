Senator Abdullahi Adamu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described its victory in Saturday’s Governorship Election in Ekiti state as a sign of its anticipated winning streaks in all future elections in the country.

National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu disclosed this in a letter of congratulations to the Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

Special Assistant on Media to the APC National Chairman, Muhammad Nata’ala Keffi in a statement quoted Senator Adamu as saying the victory was the result of the popularity of Oyebanji’s candidature, as well as the strong campaign strategies put in place by the APC.

Being the first election to be held after he emerged as APC national chairman, Adamu said “the victory is a precursor to expected victories of the APC at the Osun election later this year and at the 2023 general elections”.

The Chairman therefore paid glowing tributes to President Muhammadu Buhari, “who as leader of the APC, provided guidance for the Party going into the Ekiti State election”.

He promised the President that the Party will continue to be guided by his wisdom in prosecuting all future elections for the consolidation of his legacies.

According to the Chairman, the Governor-elect has the pedigree, experience and vision to take Ekiti State to the next level of development.

Adamu also thanked the people of Ekiti State for reposing their confidence in the APC and Mr. Oyebanji, promising that the Governor-elect will continue to implement the people oriented programmes of the Party as already started by the outgoing governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

He lauder members of the Ekiti State APC Governorship Campaign Council led by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state; the State Working Committee of the party; as well as all APC supporters in the State for their hardwork, dedication and vigilance which led to the victory.

The APC national chairman also urged Mr Oyebanji to be magnanimous in victory as he sets out to deliver on the mandate of the people of Ekiti State.