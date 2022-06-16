.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, Johnson Kokumo, who is in charge of Ekiti Governorship election, on Thursday, assured that the state would be properly secured to avoid any break down of law and order, ahead of Saturday’s governorship poll.

Kokumo said about 17,000 security operatives deployed for the Ekiti poll are meant to secure the state and not for any form of intimidation if citizens but to secure lives and the rule of law.

The DIG, added that soldiers would be at the boarders of the communities to prevent any form of intruders to secure every corners of the state.

According to him, all VIP with security operatives, should be withdrawn and return to base for the purpose of the election.