By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has urged the electorate in Ekiti State that they will not get paid if they do not vote.

Tinubu, who was in Ekiti State on Tuesday said this at an APC rally while campaigning for the party’s governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji ahead of the election slated for Saturday, June 18, 2022.

He also boasted that he has never failed in an election before.

Tinubu said, “I’ve never failed an election before.”

While speaking in Yoruba, APC national leader said, “To ba t’eka, o le te owo” meaning, “if you don’t vote, you can’t hold money.”

Tinubu also said the “Peoples Democratic Party is a poverty development party,” urging the people of the state to vote for the APC in the state and in the 2023 presidential election.

Other APC stalwarts at the rally include Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and his counterpart from Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun among others.

Ekiti 2022: ‘No vote, no money' – Tinubu teases electorate [Video] pic.twitter.com/EcuejgKf69 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) June 14, 2022