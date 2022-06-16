.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The President of Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, yesterday, set up the Ekiti State governorship election tribunal to hear and determine petitions that may arise in the governorship election slated for Saturday, 18th June, 2022.

In a statement by the Secretary of the tribunal, Umar Abubakar, stated that Justice Dongban-Mensem took the action in pursuant to section 285(ii) and (iii) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) and section 130 of the Electoral act, 2022.

The statement reads in part,: “In pursuant to the powers conferred on the Hon. President, Court of Appeal, under section 285(2) & (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and section 130 of the Electoral Act, 2022, Honourable Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem (HPCA) has constituted The Governorship Election Tribunal, to hear and determine petition(s) that may arise from the forthcoming 2022 Governorship Election for Ekiti State scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, 18th day of June, 2022.”

To this end, the statement said, the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Adeleye Adeyeye, has made provisions for the use of the Ekiti State High Court of Justice Complex, Pajuyi Park, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State as the venue of the Tribunal and its Registry/Secretariat at the said address.

“All concerned individuals are admonished to contact the Secretary of the Tribunal, at the said address or via his phone number: 08053414119”.