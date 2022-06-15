Soni Daniel, Abuja

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday in Lugbe and Kubwa suburbs of Abuja, following credible intelligence on their alleged internet fraud activities.

A statement on Wednesday by EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren and made available to Vanguard, gave the names of the suspects as: Obazee Destiny, Oloton Kenneth, Emmanuel Patrick, Cobirevwhe Lucky, Wisdom Chinedu Okeke, Emmanuel Obiajulu Okafor, Chime Gabriel, Uchime Gabriel, Usenbor Aghosa Austin, Precious Osayi, Salman Abdullahi, Iseri Ochuko and Okator Emeka.

Others are: Usehbor Eghosa Auhin, Chime Gabriel Onyebuchi, Amas Randy Ehingiator, Osabee Jerry Olabor, Wisdom Usenbor, Etaga Uyuoma, Perokri Destiny, Chime Stephen, Eneome Daniel, Eneh Chukwuemeka, Kennet Okoduwa, Eze Nwaennezie Samuel, Igbinomwanhia Esosa, Igbinomwanhia Miracle, Olajiar Victor, Ekeainya Confidence, Akpa Anthony Somtochukwu and Abubakar Mohammed.

The statementisted items recovered from the suspects to include: Mercedes Benz, Lexus and Toyota cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.

The statement said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.