LAGOS—Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 140 suspected internet fraudsters otherwise called yahoo boys, in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The arrests, as gathered, were made in separate sting operations at two popular hotels in Ikorodu, following credible intelligence on the suspects’ alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

However, four of the suspects, according to the EFCC Head, Media and Advocacy, Wilson Uwujaren, were released as no incriminating item was found on them.

He said the suspects were between 16 and 40 years, adding that items recovered from them included exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.

He said: “The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”