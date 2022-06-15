By Juliet Umeh

Different educationists who were present at 2022 Edves Catalyst, have called on the Federal Government, FG and other countries Africal to imbibe information technology, IT, in school curriculum from the grass roots in order to prepare youths for global disruptions.

Edves Catalyst is an annual community programme organised by a digital platform, Edves to engage and interact with educators from private and public primary and secondary schools in Africa.

At the event, speakers from different countries noted that schools in Africa are really not part of disruptions happening globally due to outdated curriculum.

In the panel discussion, the National Chairperson for the Kenya Private Schools Association, Mrs Mutheu Kasanga, said: “Africa needs to embed IT right from a young age. Our curriculum is not preparing the students for any disruption. We in Africa are not spending on education. We need a massive overhaul of our curriculum.”

Also, an Administrator and member, board of directors, Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, Mrs Olufunke Amba, said: “Our curriculum is a bit outdated and it is not preparing our students for the global stage. We are not preparing these children for the future Africa.

“Our future is based on education yet our governments are not seeing that and they are not investing in it.

“In Africa, about 364 million of our population are aged between 15 and 34. So, it means that the future of Africa and the leaders of Africa is based on this population.”

Also in his remarks, Chairman of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, Mr. Yemi Otudola, encouraged schools to make efforts to adopt technology particularly using Edves platform.

He said: “In the next 20 years, those schools that are not computer and technology savvy will go into extinction. We need to move away from analog to digital.”

Meanwhile, Co-founder and CEO of Edves, Mr. Dimeji Falana in his remarks said the reason Edves keep organsing the program for the past five years is because it understands that technology has been able to solve some issues regarding education.

He said: “And Edves Catalyst was put together to discuss actionably issues so that solutions can be created and school owners can deploy the strategies shared.”

However, other who pointed towards direction included: Doctoral researcher, University College London UCL, Mr. Miracule Gavor and also Chinese, Doctoral researcher and MBA director, University of Chester, UK, Tao Chang, the Chinese man.