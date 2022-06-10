lAs Obaseki pledges more investment in technical, vocational education



By Gabriel Enogholase



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has disclosed that his government plans to build about 20 technical colleges, with one in each council of the state to cater for the manpower needed to drive the state’s industrial growth, and ensure the creation of employment opportunities and attainment of self-sufficiency.



He said his government would sustain investment in technical and vocational education to drive the state’s industrial growth.



The governor gave the assurance when he received members of the Benin College Old Students’ Association Worldwide, led by the President, Rev. Friday Emuze, who visited him in Benin City, yesterday.



According to the group’s request for the Government Science and Technical College, Benin City, to revert to its original name, the Benin Technical College, the governor said: “You are right, there was really no need to change the name. I am going to have conversations with the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, and make a strong adjustment.



“I am convinced that we should restore the school to its original name. I am also glad about how you are going to mark your anniversary by giving awards to the students and supporting students in sporting activities. By the way, we have plans to build mini stadia in that location to encourage sports.



“We are working with the Federal Government in making sure that the Federal College of Education, Technical in Ekiadolor starts earnestly so that we can train a pool of teachers to help us spread our new gospel of revamping technical education in our state.



“One of the reasons we must go back to the Benin Technical College is that we are going to have more technical colleges in city centres. So, let everybody bear their names.”



Earlier, the President of Benin Technical College Old Students Association Worldwide, Rev. Emuze, commended the governor for reviving technical education in the state and ensuring the repositioning of the Benin Technical College.