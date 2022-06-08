Dear Bunmi,

I recently ran into an old mate of mine. I was with my current girlfriend and they seemed to know each other pretty well. She later told me they were an item but later broke up. I know, as a fact, that my friend is well-endowed. He used to brag about it when we were in school and had no qualms about flashing it around at the slightest opportunity.

My worry now is that she may think I don’t measure up to this ex of hers. I have never had any complaints about my prowess, but my penis is just less than six inches long and slim. She says she loves me as I am, but as she’s had sex with someone with a huge tackle, how could she not prefer him sexually?

Peter, by e-mail.

Dear Peter,

Be rest assured that your girlfriend is not with you because of your penis size but because of your all-around attractiveness. You are average sized and, what’s more, it’s what you’re like as a lover that counts.

Stop worrying about your size, or your insecurity could ruin the good relationship you have now.

It doesn’t matter what your penis size is, as long as you know how to use it effectively.

