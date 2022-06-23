.

By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has inaugurated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, reconciliation committee in the state with a mandate to reconcile aggrieved members after the party’s recent House of Assembly and National Assembly primaries.

The committee is headed by Senator Rufus Inatimi-Spiff while Mr. Austin Lugbenwei is to serve as his deputy with Victor Vianana as secretary.

Other members are Chief Theophilus Moses, Dr. Andrew Ebakpa, Prof. Tarilah Tebepah, Chief Bright Erewari, Elliot Osomu, Major Zedekiah Isu (retd), Dr. Ayakeme Whiskey, James Agari, Dr. Godwin Ziriki, Elder Adolphus Forcados, Mr. Natus Zebakeme, Francis Ikio and one female each to represent the three senatorial districts.

The committee was inaugurated Tuesday in Yenagoa, when the governor met with candidates that emerged from the primaries, other aspirants as well as the leadership of the party.

Diri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, stressed the need for all members to close ranks and work for the victory of the party in the 2023 elections.

He said: “We are inaugurating the reconciliation committee, which is a standing committee, as enshrined in the constitution of our party.

“It is to address fallout and outcome of our party’s primaries and see how best we can continue to remain as a party and put our best foot forward to ensure we are victorious come 2023.

“Our candidates have work to do. You all need to be humble. Please embrace your opponents. Your ability to win them over makes you a better politician because they might be the rock to salvage you.”

Expressing gratitude to aspirants that voluntarily withdrew from the primaries, the governor announced the reinstatement of those who resigned their appointments to contest and urged them to support their candidates.

He said: “The umbrella is big enough to accommodate all those who did not make it in the primaries.

“I like you to join forces with them. Out of the 24 state Assembly seats, we need to take back the remaining four. Be reconciliatory in your approach to also win the federal constituency seats.”

Responding on behalf of the members, the chairman, Inatimi-Spiff, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in the committee and assured that they would carry out their mandate with utmost responsibility.