.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bayelsa West has hailed the Nigerian media for what he described as its critical role in promoting and defending democratic governance in Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he was confirmed with an award by the Senate Press Corp, Dickson who recalled that the media played a frontline role in the campaign against the military which eventually culminated in democratic governance in 1999, stressed that the Media did not just act as a media wife for the nation’s democracy but had working assiduously with its operators to ensure its growth and development.

The Senator who noted that the political class is delighted that the media is active in deepening democratic governance in the country, called for effective collaboration between the political elites and the media saying that democracy must not be abandoned to the politicians alone.

Dickson who observed that the legislature is at the heart of the process of deepening democracy without which there would be no democracy, said, “We ( the politicians) are aware of our duty to collaborate with you at all times, because the task of deepening, protecting our democracy can not be left to Politicians, the political parties, and even on the citizens of our country alone. “

In this task of deepening our democracy , the legislature is at the heart of the nation’s democracy because without the legislature, we don’t have a democracy anymore, and we appreciate, all Senators, and indeed all of us who are operatives of our nation’s Democracy, the role, that the Nigerian media continues to play, previously, now and in the feature.

“ We are aware of our duty to collaborate with you at all times, because the task of deepening, protecting our democracy can not be left to Politicians, the political parties, and even on the citizens of our country alone, without the participation of the Nigerian media, and we are delighted that the Nigeria media has been very active in this regards.

“The media fought in the days of the military, played a key role, a leading role in ushering in our nation’s Democracy, and we are as also grateful that did not just acted as midwife of our nation’s Democracy and abandoned the fledgling baby of our nation’s Democracy to its operatives.

“The media has behaved as dutiful nurses working with all other operator’s to nurture and deepen our Democracy. And we appreciate the work that the Nigeria media has been doing and will continue to do. And we encourage you fulfill your constitutional duties responsiblity of informing, of educating the Nigeria People, and also upholding elected leaders to account, that you have been doing.”