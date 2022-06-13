The journey into democracy for Nigerians has been a tall order, which of course, paved the way to some of the notable events we saw or probably witnessed today. It is bold to say despite the challenges and the missiles thrown at us, the goal of a better Nigeria is one that is non-negotiable irrespective of who is manning the helm of affairs.

Today, Nigeria clocks another year of an uninterrupted democratic system of government that has since been experiencing one form of transition to another. All thanks to the real heroes of our democracy who sacrificed their ambitions for the common goals of the country at large. I don’t need to mention them, history would always remember them for such heroic deeds.

Needless to say, Nigerians have been craving for good governance devoid of sentiment and incompetence but can we really boast of having satisfied the requirements for such a state of affairs as maladministration has set the pace for leadership in the present time; leaving us with no option than accepting our fate like the prodigal son in quest of shelter.

Predominantly, more Nigerians have been killed by violent attacks in recent times, leaving the country in a state of despair as insecurity is gaining momentum day-in, day-out. It’s true that no country in the world is 100% secure but a responsible and responsive government can always avoid these pitfalls if it were more proactive in its reactions to matters of national concern.

It’s a sad story for the families of the congregants who lost their lives to the dastardly attack at St Francis Catholic Church, last weekend. How can we boast of having top-notch security in a country where killings have become the order of the day? This is a clarion call on the part of the government to look inward in the fight against insecurity in the country; it is beyond dangerous politicking that in the long run has no positive impact on the citizenry. The death of one Nigerian is as important as the lives of many Nigerians who are still breathing. We should be more pragmatic in our approach to national issues than adopting the fire brigade approach to situations detrimental to the safety of everyone.

As we celebrate today, we must reflect on the tenets of democracy that regard people with high esteem, a system that embraces peace but shuns violence. True democracy can only be achieved if we all contribute to the development accordingly without fear or favour. It’s not about what we can do as leaders but what we are currently doing as followers. Your decision today is what really matters!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

God bless Kogi!

God bless the heroes of our democracy!

Arogbonlo Israel is the Communication Officer of Youth Department, Global Peace Let’s Talk