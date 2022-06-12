By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has described democracy all over the world as a continuous struggle towards a better country.

The governor, who spoke during a special Mass at the Governor’s Lodge to mark this year’s Nigeria’s democracy day observed that there is no place in the world where there is a perfect society.

While paying tribute to the late Chief Moshood Abiola and others who made sacrifices for the democracy being enjoyed in the country, the governor said nation building was a consequence of struggle for class, social or otherwise.

Soludo further noted that bonding together, Nigerians consistently struggled against dictatorship during which many people even paid the ultimate price.

According to him, values such as focus, determination and perseverance, were indispensable in democratic struggles.

“There is no perfect society anywhere in the world accounting for various contestations and contradictions. However, they bring out the best in the society,” he said.

He explained that for Anambra people, the struggle is to build a liveable and prosperous homeland, where everybody has very fundamental role to play.