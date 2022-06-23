.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Recall that few days back the former minister of Niger Delta affairs Hon. Elder Goddey Orubebe officially resigned from the People’s Democratic Party PDP owing to reasons best known to him.

Candidate of the People Democratic Party PDP for Burutu South Constituency 11 of Delta State House of Assembly in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Chief Peres Oloye has dissociated himself from the resignation of Elder Goddey Orubebe from the party.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Oloye said, “For record purposes Hon. Peres Oloye through his media aide disassociated himself from the resignation news of Hon. Goddey Orubebe stating that Orubebe is one of the leaders in Tuomo ward 3, a leader in the polity of Delta state and Nigeria at large, and has the capacity to weigh his options as to which political party to associate with, therefore the publication that has my name on it is a figment of people imagination.”

The statement reads further, “However, Chief Pere Oloye is using this medium to appeal to the general public to disregard such uncircumcised news aimed at discrediting his personality owing to the fact that he now enjoys undiluted support from leaders across Burutu south constituency 11.”

Oloye however, stated that he has enormous respect for Orubebe and will never disrespect his decision politically.

He said, “On this note I wholeheartedly wish Elder Goddey Orubebe the very best in his new political expedition.”