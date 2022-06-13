By Clifford Ndujihe – Politics Editor

Contrary to speculations that the deadline for the ongoing registration of voters has been been extended to August 31, 2022, the deadline remains June 30, 2022.

Following clamour for extension of the deadline due to upsurge in the number of potential registrants and the attendant logistics hitches, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, last week, said extension might be considered.

On Monday, online reports claimed the deadline had been extended prompting celebration in some quarters.

Asked if was true the deadline has been extended to August 31, 2022, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said: “No. It is not true. The deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is still 30th June. The online pre-registration service closed since 30th May.

“What the Commission has done to respond to the surge in numbers of those who want to register, is to deploy more INEC Voter Enrollment Devices (IVEDs) to areas where the pressure is highest.

“These areas are all the states in the South-East region, Kano, Lagos and the FCT.”

