By Juliet Umeh

Some cyber security experts have called for constant awareness and sensitisation of individuals and organisations to help protect their data.

The experts, including Senior Manager, Sales Engineering, Force point, Mr Mohammed El Shenawy, Managing Director of Infodata Professional Services, Mr. Chuks Udensi and Regional Solution manager, Sub Sahara Africa Infodata Professional Services, Eze Osiago regretted the increasing proliferation of targeted cyber-attacks in the financial services sector that ranges from insider threats to typical ransom ware, phishing, web application and vulnerability exploitation attacks.

The experts made the call at an awareness session organised by Information Technology Consultant Company, Infodata Professional Services in collaboration with Data protection company, Forcepoint.

The event which held in Lagos was with the theme: ‘Data and Human Factor -The One Security Solution’

Senior Manager, Sales Engineering, Forcepoint, Mr Mohammed El Shenawy, said that regularly creating awareness about the new technologies and the basic protection from Internet risk was very important.

El Shenawy said: “Today’s awareness on cyber security is for professionals that needed to protect people’s data.

“For people to take credit they need awareness and that is why we are here to talk about technology use to protect people from getting any data breach or exposure when this data is going into the Internet.

“This event is to create awareness for the professionals who are working in the industry and really on the need to listen to new technologies; new solutions that can help do the mission of protecting their data.

“However, it is our responsibility to be careful of how we are dealing with this technology. So creating awareness from time to time about this technology and how we can do basic protection from the Internet risk is very important.”