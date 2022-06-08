.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The National Working Committee, NWC of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Wednesday, ratified the expulsion of Chief Supo Shonibare, alongside persons suspended in 2018.

Shonibare has been running a parallel executive since 2018.

The decision was taken at the Presidential convention of the party which had in attendance national chairman of the party, Shehu Gabam, national secretary, Olu Agunloye; SDP Ekiti state governorship candidate in the June 18 election, Segun Oni; former House of Representatives Leader, Mulikat Oni among others.

Other motions taken at the convention include the ratification and adoption of the amended 2022 constitution, ratification of the appointment of members to fill the vacant positions in the NWC and National Executive Committee, NEC, from.2018 to June 2022; empowerment of the NWC to appoint persons to fill the vacant positions as well as the ratification of all decisions and actions of the NWC and NEC taken from 2018 to June 2022.

In his opening address, national chairman of the party, Shehu Gabam lamented the failure of leadership in the country since the attainment of independence in 1960, adding that “the SDP has considered it expedient to present itself to Nigerians as a veritable alternative. In essence, we are advocates of a new initiative in the administration of Nigeria. If given the opportunity to serve, we shall change the face and character of governance in Nigeria.”

According to him, “anybody familiar with the history of the country will readily admit that Nigeria at independence in 1960 was looked up to as the last hope of the black-man. The First Republic threw up leadership that the world was proud of until military adventurism put paid to their sterling leadership culminating in a prolonged game of musical chairs.

“The military bequeathed to the country unenviable culture of corruption and undemocratic governance. The 1999 transition from military to civilian rule was heralded with applauses all over the world with the hope that Nigeria would get it right this time around. Sadly, the two parties that succeeded the military have left Nigerians with so much to desire from their leaders.

“It is highly lamentable that our country today is plagued by challenges of corruption, unmitigated lawlessness, gross impunity, spiraling indiscipline, brazen and outrageous security challenges that leave Nigeria paradoxically poor in the midst of God given abundance for our collective progress and prosperity.

“It is in this vein that the SDP has considered it expedient to present itself to Nigerians as a veritable alternative. In essence, we are advocates of a new initiative in the administration of Nigeria. If given the opportunity to serve, we shall change the face and character of governance in Nigeria.”

Gabam added that given the legion of unfulfilled promised by the political leadership of the country in the past few years; Nigerians should trust an SDP-led government to change the fortunes of the country for good.

“Nigerians and Nigeria should be and indeed tired of unfulfilled promises and dashed hopes are now ready to change their destinies. Nigerians are tired of unending insecurity problems, tired of poverty and want, tired of daily threats to Nigeria’s corporate existence, tired of non-inclusive governance, tired of policies that exaggerate our differences, tired of the daily emigration of our best brains and our youth to better climes.

“Nigerians are tired of clueless leadership and tired of no electricity in spite of the colossal investments in power generation. They crave a land of equal opportunities, social justice, fairness and liberty to pursue their legitimate daily chores without let or hindrances, a land where existence and ability to achieve their hearts’ desires and to contribute their quota to its development is not defined by their identities. These and more are the cravings of Nigerians and these can only be achieved under a new initiative that the SDP offers.”

On his part, chairman, convention planning committee, Segun Oni noted that the SDP is out to show the world that democracy is not cumbersome, adding that the party is ideologically different from the two major parties in the country, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.