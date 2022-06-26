By Bose Adelaja

Lagos—Lagos State Health Commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has urged individuals and stakeholders in the Health Sector to build resilience by working towards a biosecured society, even as he unveiled the first ever biosecure newsletter in Aftica.

Speaking in Lagos at ‘A Night With GET’, organised by Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium, on Victoria Island, the commissioner lamented an exponential increase in infectious diseases outbreak, calling on stakeholders to curb the spread.

Delivering a paper titled: ‘Partnership for a Biosecured Africa’, Abayomi said the threat posed by pathogens on human health and systems calls for serious concern, due to its adverse effects on the earth.

The professor called on government, stakeholders and individuals to build resilience to the threat, saying: “Each country has the moral responsibility to protect its people within the social contact from biological crises threats and protect the integrity of its eco system it depends on.”

Earlier, Dr. Ayodotun Bobadoye, Chief Operating Officer, Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium, said biosecurity is everybody’s business to ensure a conducive planet for generations yet unborn.