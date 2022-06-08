Clairhub, a topmost cryptocurrency company established by young and innovative tech guru, Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, is creating a revolution and eruption of awareness about the rapid technological advancement going on around us.

In case you do not know, the world is drifting towards virtual reality. Virtual Reality (VR) is a computer-generated environment with scenes and objects that appear to be real, making the user feel they are immersed in their surroundings. It is not magic, it is where the world is going, and some developed societies are already on their way there.

Heard about Non-Fungible Token (NFT) before? The NFT is fast becoming the in-thing; the recent product of the latest scientific innovation. The NFT is financial security consisting of digital data stored in a blockchain, a form of the distributed ledger. The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain and can be transferred by the owner, allowing NFTs to be sold and traded.

This can be created by anybody, and it requires few or no coding skills to create. The NFTs typically contain references to digital files such as photographs, videos, and audio, and because they are uniquely identifiable, they differ from cryptocurrencies, which are fungible.

The NFT market grew dramatically from 2020–2021: The trading of NFTs in 2021 increased to more than $17 billion, up by 21,000% over 2020’s total of $82 million.

GameFi refers to play-to-earn blockchain games that offer economic incentives to players. Typically, players can earn cryptocurrency and NFT rewards by completing tasks, battling other players, and progressing through the different game levels.

Unlike traditional video games, most blockchain games let players transfer the gaming items out of the game’s virtual world. This allows players to trade their items on NFT marketplaces and their crypto earnings on crypto exchanges.

GameFi has been rapidly taking over the traditional gaming industry since the rise of Axie Infinity. It attracts gamers by offering them an opportunity to make money while having fun. GameFi is it different from the video games we’re familiar with.

The founder of Clairhub is poised to bring global awareness to these money-spinning opportunities modern tech is offering to those who are willing.

Hence, the cerebral entrepreneur has created a platform to teach and provide adequate knowledge on the company’s Telegram platform for $150.

Clairhub wrote: “NFTs, Metaverse and Gamefi tutorial and community on Telegram. Clairhub webinars, tutorials, and community all live on our telegram channel. Join now @clairhub.”

Want to know about NFT, Metaverse, and Gamefi? Join Clairhub’s online community

Clairhub, a topmost cryptocurrency company established by young and innovative tech guru, Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, is creating a revolution and eruption of awareness about the rapid technological advancement going on around us.

In case you do not know, the world is drifting towards virtual reality. Virtual Reality (VR) is a computer-generated environment with scenes and objects that appear to be real, making the user feel they are immersed in their surroundings. It is not magic, it is where the world is going, and some developed societies are already on their way there.

Heard about Non-Fungible Token (NFT) before? The NFT is fast becoming the in-thing; the recent product of the latest scientific innovation. The NFT is financial security consisting of digital data stored in a blockchain, a form of the distributed ledger. The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain and can be transferred by the owner, allowing NFTs to be sold and traded.

This can be created by anybody, and it requires few or no coding skills to create. The NFTs typically contain references to digital files such as photographs, videos, and audio, and because they are uniquely identifiable, they differ from cryptocurrencies, which are fungible.

The NFT market grew dramatically from 2020–to 2021: The trading of NFTs in 2021 increased to more than $17 billion, up by 21,000% over 2020’s total of $82 million.

GameFi refers to play-to-earn blockchain games that offer economic incentives to players. Typically, players can earn cryptocurrency and NFT rewards by completing tasks, battling other players, and progressing through the different game levels.

Unlike traditional video games, most blockchain games let players transfer the gaming items out of the game’s virtual world. This allows players to trade their items on NFT marketplaces and their crypto earnings on crypto exchanges.

GameFi has been rapidly taking over the traditional gaming industry since the rise of Axie Infinity. It attracts gamers by offering them an opportunity to make money while having fun. GameFi is different from the video games we’re familiar with.

The founder of Clairhub is poised to bring global awareness to these money-spinning opportunities modern tech is offering to those who are willing.

Hence, the cerebral entrepreneur has created a platform to teach and provide adequate knowledge on the company’s Telegram platform for $150.

Clairhub wrote: “NFTs, Metaverse and Gamefi tutorial and community on Telegram. Clairhub webinars, tutorials, and community all live on our telegram channel. Join now @