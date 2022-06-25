Citi Buildings ease home ownership process

L-R: Dr. Adeshina Mobarak, Mr John Oyedepo, Dr. Laide Okubena, Barr. Bolanle, the MD CitiBuildings, Engr. Gbenga Raheem, the CEO of Citi Buildings, Pastor Geraldine Odia, Mr Wale Aremu, BRG Managers.

Less than sixty days after kicking off their allocation on the Citi Gardens Estate, Epe, fast rising property company, Citi Buildings Real Estate Company has made another double massive progress in the fulfillment of its vision to make the home ownership process smooth and flexible for every Nigerian.

With her recent estate properties launching event which took place on Saturday the 18th of June 2022, the two new estate is named as Buckingham Citi and Citi Garden Estate 2.0. Citi Buildings accommodated a massive turnout on both estates from investors and non-investors who are on the verge to patner along side the company’s long term vision.

As it is till date, housing in Nigeria continues to be a huge problem due to rising population. More than 500,000 people move to the city every year, and across Nigeria, there is already a housing deficit of more than 17 million units according to the BBC. The population of Lagos is expected to double by 2050; putting even more pressure on already limited housing options.

This, combined with the high poverty level and bureaucratic bottlenecks, makes house ownership in Lagos and other environs expensive and cumbersome. Companies like Citi Buildings Real Estate and Development Ltd are bridging this gap by facilitating a smooth and solid ownership process and offering flexible payment structures.

Mr. Gbenga Raheem CEO of Citi Buildings, said: “We are helping to reduce the massive housing deficit in Nigeria by facilitating a smooth and convenient land and house acquisition process”.

The Community Manager, Mr. Opeyemi Samuel said “Buckingham Citi promises to be of high value and comes with a huge return on investment for every investor that key into the project, and the title is a C of O”, he also added that the new Citi Gardens 2.0 Estate is sited along the express that will lead to Ikorodu in just 20minutes, It is a dry-land and its land titled is a “FREEHOLD”

Customers who have acquired properties in the various estates have continued to appreciate Citi Buildings for fulfilling its promise of ensuring convenient and seamless purchase immediately.

“Citi Buildings has fulfilled its promises to me. I was looking for a place to buy for investment and Property Appreciation and l met Citi Buildings via Instagram. To my surprise, the process was smooth and fast.

“In a very short time, I got my land allocated with all documentation attached at one of their estates in Epe ” said one of the new buyers in a video conference interview.

According to Citi Buildings Head of Admin, Mrs. Yvonne Agbogu, the firm is driven by an aspiration to facilitate access to decent and affordable housing, which will in turn, enhance the economic development of Nigeria. She also ended her statement by saying “Citi Buildings is here to stay and will be breaking more boundaries soon in her long-term vision.