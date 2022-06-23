Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair is a Nigerian millionaire entrepreneur who serves as CEO of Clairhub Enterprises, a fast-growing cryptocurrency trading company that focuses on providing smooth crypto transactions to people around the world.

Chibuikem hails from Anambra state, the south-eastern part of Nigeria. His position in the family and the parent’s occupation is not yet revealed, but young Chibuikem is certain to have been properly groomed.

He pursued his secondary school education at Bishop Onyemelukwe, Odoakpu, Anambra state, and rounded up at St. Charles College Onitsha in 2015 then moved to the University of Nigeria Nsukka for his tertiary education.

The Clairhub founder is a self-motivating young businessman and a digital guru that’s taking the African continent by storm as he’s gradually spreading his wings across the West African countries and beyond.

“I’m looking to launch my app since we’re handling a lot of orders manually we’d want customers to be able to swap coins using our app. We focus on creating a relationship as well as expanding our community within west African countries like Ghana and the rest of the world.”

Aside from trading digital assets, Clairhub also focuses on graphics designing. The company has a team of designers trusted by thousands of clients throughout the country due to their creative prowess and dedication to upgrading clients’ design games to the fullest potential.

The Clairhub president, who started his work life as a multi-level marketer in 2017 and later became an entrepreneur when he founded the digital trading platform, had over the past years proved his mettle as a go-getter with the way he has grown his Clairhub, into a multifaceted business concern.

Besides businesses, the visionary entrepreneur is a renowned philanthropist. For him, philanthropy remains one of the tools that can be used to make the world a better place, hence, he’s vowed never to pedal down in helping the less privileged in the society.

“The world needs all the help humanity can render. That is why the world’s richest men and women commit part of their wealth to impact philanthropy.” Clairhub’s CEO reacted to questions from his followers during a live chat on his Instagram page.

From the foregoing, Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair has shown that true greatness is not found in possessions, power, position, or prestige. It is discovered in goodness, humility, service, and character.