His Excellency, Amb. Lt.Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd), former Chief of Army Staff has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his victory as the APC presidential flagbearer at the just concluded primaries.

Buratai who was the Guest Speaker at the prestigious Arewa Lectures on Saturday, 11th Of June, 2022 at the one-day symposium tagged Politics and Insecurity In Nigeria: Way Forward, described the victory of Tinubu as divine and was also elated that his own principal, Rotimi Amaechi clinched the second position.

In his congratulatory message, he advised Tinubu on the Need to carry Amaechi along and ensure continuity and consolidation of the Buhari development strides.

He also praised Ameachi for putting up such a wonderful performance at the primaries.

It would be recalled that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has emerged as the winner of the party’s presidential primary.

He obtained over 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals, ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

While Amaechi polled 316 votes, Osinbajo scored 235 votes.

He contested against thirteen other aspirants – Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Mr Ahmed Rufai, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Mr Jack Rich, Governor Ben Ayade, Governor David Umahi, Senator Ahmed Yarima, Dr Ahmed Lawan, Osinbajo, Amaechi, Governor Yahaya Bello and Mr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Nine aspirants had earlier stepped down, eight of whom asked their supporters to vote for Tinubu, while one asked his supporters to vote for Osinbajo.