By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Ahmad Babba Kaita representing the Katsina North Senatorial District which is that of President Muhammadu Buhari has dumped his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

Also on Tuesday, the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena has left his party, the APC for the PDP.

Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau Bauchi South also dumped his party, the APC for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP

The notice of their resignation and defection was contained in three separate letters read yesterday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan

Babba Kaita’s letter read, “As Senator representing Katsina North Senatorial District, I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), and registration declaration for the Peoples Democratic Party.

“My resignation from the APC was born out of the marginalisation of critical stakeholders by the State Government and Leadership of the Party in Katsina State, where small people like me do not have a chance.

“I have since been joyful and graciously accepted into the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party in Katsina State.”

On his part, Senator Alimikhena, explained that his decision to resign from the APC was as a result of “continuing and multifaceted crisis that has bedeviled the APC”, especially in his Senatorial District, “that has created parallel executives that has undermined internal discipline, cohesion and focus.”

The defection of the three lawmakers has reduced the total number of APC Senators from 70 to 67 in the Senate.

