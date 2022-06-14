Says money embezzled by one person is enough to keep universities running

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has described the current Nigeria government as the most corrupt regime in the country history, saying the fight against corruption was a scam.

Speaking during a Special Prayer for the nation, Oyedepo said that many children are out of school while a single person embezzled N80 billion.

He descried the incessant kidnapping and harassment of Christians as an insult, says the church of Christ in Nigeria is unstoppable and anyone that stands in the way shall dry up from roots.

“I saw this coming but never knew it will be in this dimension. That’s why I shouted against it in 2015. I was a lone voice so I was abused but everyone has seen it now.

“What a fight against corruption, you can’t be in corruption and fight corruption.

“This is the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria. You heard of the Auditor General N80 billion, all they need to get the universities up and running is less than N80 billion.

“Many children are out of school, nothing to pay to get them back to school.

“We saw some folks in Covenant University that we had to pay to help them graduate. 30,000 first class graduates can’t get the money to pay under this wicked government.

“Are they interested? Their children are not there. God has risen, and the land shall be liberated.”

Oyedepo who is the Presiding Bishop of Winners’ Chapel International, said that the insult on the church is enough, “the assault on the innocent citizens of this nation are enough.

“Under this same government CAN chairman beheaded, Deborah murdered, worshippers killed in church.

“Let me make it clear, the church of Christ in Nigeria is unmolestable, he that touches the church, touches the apple of God’s eyes and must be ready to see God’s red eyes.

“The church of Christ is indestructible. Anyone that attempts it shall be grounded to powder. The church of Christ in Nigeria is unstoppable; anyone that stands in the way shall dry up from roots.”