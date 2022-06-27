.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Olukayade Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in of Justice Ariwoola was as a result of the sudden resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko on health grounds.

Ariwoola thus becomes the third individual to occupy the top Judiciary job of the country in the life of this administration.

Recall that Justice Walter Onnoghen also became the CJN under the President Buhari administration before he resigned from office.

Buhari administered the oath of office on Ariwoola at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The acting CJN was accompanied to the ceremony by some Justices of the Supreme Court.

Before the brief ceremony at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Justices that followed were told to conduct Covid-19 test at the Old Banquet Hall.